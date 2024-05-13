South Africa

Telkom network outage affects customers countrywide

By TimesLIVE - 13 May 2024 - 18:25
Telkom said a network outage affected services countrywide.
Telkom said its services were being restored after its mobile customers experienced a network outage on Monday afternoon. 

In a statement on X, Telkom said it was aware of the network outage affecting its customers. 

 “Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network,” it said 

