Telkom said its services were being restored after its mobile customers experienced a network outage on Monday afternoon.
In a statement on X, Telkom said it was aware of the network outage affecting its customers.
Dear Customers, we are aware of the network outage affecting our customers. Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Dear Customers, we are aware of the network outage affecting our customers. Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network,” it said
TimesLIVE
Telkom network outage affects customers countrywide
Image: 123RF/Hin255
TimesLIVE
