South Africa

Here's what to expect at the voting station

What colour-coded ballot papers mean

By SowetanLIVE - 13 May 2024 - 15:45
South African voters go to the polls on May 29.
Image: Alaister Russell

With election day on the horizon, here's what to expect at the voting station when casting your vote: 

You'll come across three ballots with contestants listed alphabetically on all ballots. 

The blue ballot features political parties vying for seats in the National Assembly. The orange ballot is specific to your region and features candidates who will represent your area in the National Assembly. The pink ballot is unique to your province and includes parties and candidates competing for the provincial legislature. 

Remember, only one mark is required for each ballot. 

