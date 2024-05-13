The blue ballot features political parties vying for seats in the National Assembly. The orange ballot is specific to your region and features candidates who will represent your area in the National Assembly. The pink ballot is unique to your province and includes parties and candidates competing for the provincial legislature.
Remember, only one mark is required for each ballot.
Here's what to expect at the voting station
What colour-coded ballot papers mean
Image: Alaister Russell
With election day on the horizon, here's what to expect at the voting station when casting your vote:
You'll come across three ballots with contestants listed alphabetically on all ballots.
The blue ballot features political parties vying for seats in the National Assembly. The orange ballot is specific to your region and features candidates who will represent your area in the National Assembly. The pink ballot is unique to your province and includes parties and candidates competing for the provincial legislature.
Remember, only one mark is required for each ballot.
Process of shipping voting material to 78,000 SA citizens abroad under way
SOWETAN | Peddling lies about IEC harms trust
IEC calls for speedy probe of MK Party’s alleged fraudulent signatures
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos