South Africa

Death toll rises to 16 in George building collapse

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 May 2024 - 09:18
By Sunday morning the number of people killed in the George building collapse has risen to 15.
Image: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY

By Sunday morning the number of people killed in the George building collapse has risen to 16.

This while rescue and recovery efforts continue into the sixth day at the disaster site in 75 Victoria Street.

According to the George municipality, 44 people have been pulled from the rubble, with 16 dead, 14 in hospital and 37 unaccounted for.

Eighty-one people were at the site when the building collapsed on Monday at about 2pm.

“The Joint District Operations Centre adheres to a stringent double verification protocol to ensure the accuracy of the reported numbers.

“This is done in close collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services,” the municipality said.

