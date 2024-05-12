Death toll in George building collapse rises to 17

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to 17.
The George municipality in the Western Cape confirmed this on Sunday afternoon, saying rescue and recovery efforts would continue.
The building along 75 Victoria Street collapsed on Monday.
"After 141 hours of operations, 46 people have been pulled from the rubble, with 17 dead, 14 currently hospitalised, and 35 unaccounted for.
"The joint district operations centre adheres to a stringent double verification protocol to ensure the accuracy of the reported numbers. This is done in close collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services," said the municipality.
Minister of police Bheki Cele is visiting the site.
