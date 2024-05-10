South Africa

Four people killed as shop wall collapses in Ngcobo in Eastern Cape

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 11 May 2024 - 09:10
Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa said there would be an investigation into the collapse, but confirmed the building was old and not well maintained.
Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa said there would be an investigation into the collapse, but confirmed the building was old and not well maintained.
Image: Supplied

Four people were killed and about 16 rushed to hospital with injuries after a building partially collapsed in Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

This was confirmed by mayor Siyabulela Zangqa, who said the injured had been rushed to the All Saints Hospital.

“But rescue teams are still searching to see if there any more people trapped under the rubble.

“We would like to express condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

Rescue workers on the scene after four people died when a shop wall collapsed in Ngcobo.
CASUALTIES: Rescue workers on the scene after four people died when a shop wall collapsed in Ngcobo.
Image: Supplied

He said they had been alerted to the incident at about midday on Friday.

It came just a few days after a building collapsed in George in the Western Cape.

According to the latest news, the death toll has now risen to 12 in the George incident.

Zangqa said the Ngcobo building housed a hair salon and other businesses.

“We are shocked by the incident,” he said

However, the mayor confirmed the building was old and not well maintained.

He said the municipality would have to ensure that such incidents did not happen again.

The Ngcobo building housed a hair salon and other businesses, where four people died after a wall collapsed.
IN RUINS: The Ngcobo building housed a hair salon and other businesses, where four people died after a wall collapsed.
Image: Supplied

The municipality would have to launch an investigation into what caused the building to collapse, he said.

Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, also confirmed the casualties.

He said 13 people had been injured and rushed to hospital.

“Emergency medical services personnel and other rescue workers are still busy with search and rescue,” he said.

DispatchLIVE

Survivor recounts moment he emerged from George building collapse

Moses Malala, a 34-year-old construction worker who escaped the wreckage of a multistorey building in George in the Western Cape, recalls the moment ...
News
2 days ago

George building collapse: Death toll rises to 9 as hospitalised victim dies

One of the patients rescued from the collapsed building in George in the Western Cape has died in hospital.
News
1 day ago

George building collapse: Six more people were on site than initial count

The Garden Route district joint operational centre has established that 81 people were on site when a building under construction in George collapsed ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues
George building collapse leaves builders trapped