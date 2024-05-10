During South Africa’s terrible past, young artists and activists were arrested, tortured and even killed for expressing their yearning for democracy. Think Steve Biko, Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu and so on.
As South Africa approaches 30 years of democracy with an election on May 29, the concern is that many young people seem disinterested or even disillusioned. But the issue of young people’s participation in democratic processes — or perhaps their absence on the political stage — has become a global phenomenon.
With about half the global population living in countries going to the polls this year, Global Citizen’s Young Artists Collective put together a must-see selection of graphics meant to encourage young people to actively take part in shaping their own futures.
“Voting plays a critical role in shaping democratic societies. Art can be a powerful catalyst for change. What happens when these two processes are combined?” asks Global Citizen.
The graphics below, anchored on relatable images, were created by a group of university students throughout the US. Their work has universal appeal. Come with us on this awesome but important journey.
IN PICS | Global Citizen’s young artists encourage youth to vote using their craft
Image: Global Citizen
During South Africa’s terrible past, young artists and activists were arrested, tortured and even killed for expressing their yearning for democracy. Think Steve Biko, Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu and so on.
As South Africa approaches 30 years of democracy with an election on May 29, the concern is that many young people seem disinterested or even disillusioned. But the issue of young people’s participation in democratic processes — or perhaps their absence on the political stage — has become a global phenomenon.
With about half the global population living in countries going to the polls this year, Global Citizen’s Young Artists Collective put together a must-see selection of graphics meant to encourage young people to actively take part in shaping their own futures.
“Voting plays a critical role in shaping democratic societies. Art can be a powerful catalyst for change. What happens when these two processes are combined?” asks Global Citizen.
The graphics below, anchored on relatable images, were created by a group of university students throughout the US. Their work has universal appeal. Come with us on this awesome but important journey.
BRANDEN MESIA: Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts
The concept of my work sees voting as the act of Carrying the Torch. For someone to carry the torch means they are keeping their belief or movement alive and growing the flame. The Statue of Liberty has been carrying this torch for almost 150 years and our vote ensures her torch remains glowing.
MILLA ANUM: San José State University
In my illustration I wanted to emphasise there is a lot of power in voting and it is in the viewer's hands. That's why I wanted the main focus to be the ballot in the hands of the viewer. I also wanted to make the person in the poster anonymous, to show anyone has the power. To emphasise the idea of democracy I use shades of red, white and blue.
ADAM PYSHER: Temple University, Tyler School of Arts & Architecture
My poster is a call to action that you, as an individual, have the power of choice. Through your right to vote, you have your own unique voice to use to make yourself heard. I want to inspire others to take advantage of their own unique perspective and voice to get involved.
ANGEL NGUYEN: San José State University
My design is unconventional when it comes to a voting poster, drawing the eyes of the younger generation. It communicates that one small step can lead to a vast change in our community. No matter who you are and where you come from, your vote matters.
JULIANNE CASTILLO: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
This poster communicates the importance of voting in a democracy through presenting different traits that a democracy has; a voice for the people, trust in the process, and the ability to elect through our power to vote. In addition, this poster has facts about the most recent election which are interesting and important to know.
LARA ABUTAHA: San José State University
My poster shows lines connecting to different people. This represents people from different communities coming together to bring change to our government.
RIA MONGA: Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts
If you don't vote, you are allowing others to speak for you. It is important that your voice is represented in the votes.
ELISA GISLAO: Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts
I feel that my poster emphasises the fact that not voting isn't opting out of a choice, but a choice in itself. The phrase “sometimes elections are dependent on the absentees” captures this perfectly, and my hope is that passers-by will read this and take the words to heart. The hand semi-abstractly represents letting the opportunity to make a difference falling through one's hands. Even if I can convince only one person to vote through my artwork, that is a win in my book.
DANIELLE GOLDMAN: Temple University, Tyler School of Arts & Architecture
Amid pressing issues, our vote has the potential to cause great change. Using the power of typography, colour, texture, and scale, I aim to create a sense of urgency in the viewer.
MICHAEL BAUTISTA: San José State University
This typographic poster employs bold, powerful lettering to convey the message “Vote” in large, attention-grabbing font. Through the strategic use of colour contrast and layout, the poster emphasises the urgency and importance of civic engagement in a democracy. The prominent display of the word “Vote” serves as a focal point, urging viewers to recognise their individual agency and contribute to the democratic process.
ALLEN DUONG: San José State University
Competition between parties or candidates creates division between voters and often pushes potential voters away. My poster depicts voting with a vibrant and colourful composition to emphasise the importance of democracy. As a result, it reveals it as an event that brings people of different backgrounds together with the shared goal of a better future.
NICOLE SANCHEZ: San José State University
My poster communicates the importance of voting in a democracy by an illustration of a hungry ballot box. The illustration itself doesn’t talk about the political effects of voting but simply encourages people to participate.
There are new voters every year. However, not all of them feel motivated enough to vote. Their views get twisted and distorted by everyone around them, which is why the cartoonish ballot box on my poster aims to make it feel a bit less intimidating and more engaging to a younger audience.
NICK CARDONA: San José State University
I aimed to create a design that encapsulated the essence of voting and why people should vote. The core message is clear: voting is a universal right and accessible to all, regardless of race, gender, or political standing — every individual’s vote matters.
Through vibrant and welcoming colours, the design embodies the inclusive nature of the voting process, challenging common misconceptions by portraying it as an enjoyable and empowering experience.
MEYAZ HASAN: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
The poster communicates the importance of voting in a democracy by featuring bold text that states “Go Vote Now”. This emphasises the idea that every individual has the power to make a difference and shape the future of their country through casting their vote.
Additionally, the imagery may show groups of people coming together to vote, symbolising unity and collective action in a democratic society.
TimesLIVE
Global Citizen turns focus to poverty eradication and women’s rights for September campaign
'Global Citizen Power our Planet' concert to take place in Paris
Global Citizen | Rich nations must pay R300bn to mitigate climate change impact in lower income countries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos