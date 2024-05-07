Free delivery on first orders: Amazon online shopping is live in South Africa

Amazon launched its online shopping service in South Africa on Tuesday, challenging online retailers dominated by Naspers' Takealot.com.
Africa's most advanced economy is usually seen as a good entry point for companies to expand into the continent and Amazon could be doing the same, analysts said in the past.
The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the Covid-19 pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.
Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. Shoppers will get free delivery on first orders, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders of more than R500, it said.
Reuters
