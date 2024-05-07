South Africa

Free delivery on first orders: Amazon online shopping is live in South Africa

By Nqobile Dludla - 07 May 2024 - 11:20
Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. File Photo
Image: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Amazon launched its online shopping service in South Africa on Tuesday, challenging online retailers dominated by Naspers' Takealot.com.

Africa's most advanced economy is usually seen as a good entry point for companies to expand into the continent and Amazon could be doing the same, analysts said in the past.

The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the Covid-19 pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.

Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. Shoppers will get free delivery on first orders, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders of more than R500, it said. 

Reuters

