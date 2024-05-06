South Africa

Eskom goes after City Power for unpaid R1bn debt

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2024 - 04:56
Eskom says City Power has declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom says despite the dispute, City Power must still pay. File photo.
Eskom says City Power has declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom says despite the dispute, City Power must still pay. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom says it has applied to the Johannesburg high court for an order to force Johannesburg’s City Power to pay its debt which stood at R1bn on March 31. 

“The case has been enrolled for hearing on June 4. The power utility started to default on its payments from October 2023 and no payment was received for the March 2024 invoice,” Eskom said in a statement. 

Eskom said the debt owed by City Power had worsened its already strained financial situation and threatened its ability to maintain essential infrastructure, invest in new technologies and meet the growing energy demands of the province.

“Over and above, City Power declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom denies the claims made by City Power and will prove its position through the arbitration process.” 

The power utility said in terms of the electricity supply agreements sanctioned by the Electricity Regulation Act, if a municipality raised a dispute with Eskom, it must still pay.

TimesLIVE 

Eskom hopes to keep load-shedding at stage 2 during winter as SA marks 30 days of no planned power cuts

Eskom is hoping to keep load-shedding capped at stage 2 during winter as the utility marks a significant milestone of 30 days without power cuts, but ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Eskom briefs media on grid’s preparedness for winter

Eskom's executive will on Friday provide a detailed outlook on the power utility's state of readiness for the winter months and plans to prepare its ...
News
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Please, help resolve our electricity issues in Pimville

Premier Panyaza Lesufi and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, we as residents of Pimville are in dire need of your help. We have suffered ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Power restored to Eskom’s Tshwane customers after Babelegi explosion

Power has been restored to 17 areas in Tshwane after an outage at an Eskom substation on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...