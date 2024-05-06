South Africa

Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate

By TimesLive - 06 May 2024 - 12:25
A syndicate defrauded the department of rural development and land reform and the respective deeds registries in Vryburg, Johannesburg and Pretoria by fraudulently transferring government property to individuals and private entities for their benefit. File photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A forfeiture order valued at R53m has been granted to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Asset Forfeiture Unit by the Pretoria high court as part of an investigation into the fraudulent transfer of government land to a syndicate.

The order is for land in Zuurfontein, Ekurhuleni, valued at R41m and payment of R12m representing the property known as Holding Beverley Agricultural Holdings, which was bought by RIC Development from the government land theft syndicate.

RIC Development bought land from the thieves and developed it without knowing it was stolen, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The Zuurfontein property must be transferred to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development as the original title deed owner and RIC Development to pay the department R12m.

The land had been intended for the development of low-income housing and a school in the community.

The SIU said its investigation showed a syndicate had defrauded the department of rural development and land reform and the respective deeds registries in Vryburg, Johannesburg and Pretoria by fraudulently transferring government property to individuals and private entities for their benefit.

Kganyago said the Hawks have registered a criminal case.

TimesLIVE

