A 48-year-old woman from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, has been arrested for the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son on Friday.
The woman allegedly decapitated her son.
Police have opened a case of murder. The motive for the attack is not yet known.
According to police, a report about the murder was lodged at about 1pm on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said when police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, they discovered the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground.
“There were no people found on the scene. Police commenced with initial investigations and the deceased's mother was located. After thorough investigations, she was positively linked to the murder of her son and arrested,” Mashaba said.
He said police seized a knife at the scene allegedly used by the mother to cut off the victim’s head.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock at the incident.
“This is a heartbreaking incident that has deeply affected our community and the SAPS family. While the police are duty bound to protect and serve the public, the parents have a critical role to nurture and protect their children. This horrendous act by the senseless mother is condemned in its contempt. The law will take its course without fear or favour,” Hadebe said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son
Police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, to discover the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground.
Image: Supplied
A 48-year-old woman from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, has been arrested for the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son on Friday.
The woman allegedly decapitated her son.
Police have opened a case of murder. The motive for the attack is not yet known.
According to police, a report about the murder was lodged at about 1pm on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said when police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, they discovered the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground.
“There were no people found on the scene. Police commenced with initial investigations and the deceased's mother was located. After thorough investigations, she was positively linked to the murder of her son and arrested,” Mashaba said.
He said police seized a knife at the scene allegedly used by the mother to cut off the victim’s head.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock at the incident.
“This is a heartbreaking incident that has deeply affected our community and the SAPS family. While the police are duty bound to protect and serve the public, the parents have a critical role to nurture and protect their children. This horrendous act by the senseless mother is condemned in its contempt. The law will take its course without fear or favour,” Hadebe said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Mahlako Rabalao's murder-accused boyfriend still unable to pay for private lawyer
Durban actor arrested in international child porn ring investigation denied bail
Robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested during ATM bombing
Meter taxi association chairperson killed in Tshwane, KZN suspect caught
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos