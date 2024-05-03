South Africa

Woman's body retrieved from Knysna lagoon

By Kim Swartz - 03 May 2024 - 14:17
Tourists alerted authorities after spotting a body in the water at the Knysna lagoon.
Tourists alerted authorities after spotting a body in the water at the Knysna lagoon.
Image: NSRI

The body of a middle-aged woman, thought to have been fishing near Belvedere on the Knysna lagoon, has been recovered by the NSRI.

Knysna NSRI station commander Jerome Simonis said rescue swimmers and police officials arrived at the scene at 7.43am on Thursday after a foreign couple on holiday in Knysna reported seeing a body floating in the water. They located the body and recovered it from the water onto a rescue craft. 

The victim, in her 40s, wearing a maroon top and dark long pants, has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the victim and locate her family is asked to call Knysna police station on 044 3026 609 or 10111.

TimesLIVE

Man wanted for wife’s murder, stabbing of two children arrested

The Mpumalanga man who was wanted by the police in connection with the murder of his wife and stabbing of their two children has handed himself in to ...
News
4 days ago

Family of killed Diepsloot teen hopes for justice

The family of slain Diepsloot teenager Unathi "Nana" Mdutyana say they have no power to avenge the girl’s cruel death, but hope that God will bring ...
News
4 days ago

Son arrested for murder after mother’s body found in wheelbarrow

A 42-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother and carried her body in a wheelbarrow is expected to appear in the Tiyani magistrate's court later ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...