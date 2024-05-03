South Africa

WATCH | How the three ballots will work on May 29

By Sowetan Reporter - 03 May 2024 - 15:54

Rivonia Circle explains how the three ballots will work on May 29.

With just a few weeks left before you go to the polls to vote for the political party or independent candidate of your choice to govern the country, here is an explainer courtesy of Rivonia Circle on how the three ballots work.

File photo.
File photo.

The three ballots - namely national, regional and provincial - will feature for the first at the voting booths in this election. This is what you need to know you when you head to voting stations on election day.

TESSA DOOMS | We trust IEC to use its mandate to protect elections against all costs

On May 29, South Africans will vote in the 7th national and provincial elections since entering into an era of democracy 30 years ago.
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa hints at working with Mbeki on national dialogue after elections, says polls will be safe

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to work with former president Thabo Mbeki after the elections to convene a national dialogue to address “enormous ...
News
1 day ago

SOWETAN | Peddling lies about IEC harms trust

With elections just a few weeks away, false narratives and conspiracy theories are increasingly gaining ground, especially on social media.
Opinion
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...