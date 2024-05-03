WATCH | How the three ballots will work on May 29
Rivonia Circle explains how the three ballots will work on May 29.
With just a few weeks left before you go to the polls to vote for the political party or independent candidate of your choice to govern the country, here is an explainer courtesy of Rivonia Circle on how the three ballots work.
The three ballots - namely national, regional and provincial - will feature for the first at the voting booths in this election. This is what you need to know you when you head to voting stations on election day.