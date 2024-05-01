South Africa

Rain brings relief for Table Mountain firefighters

01 May 2024 - 11:18
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
An estimated 220ha of veld have burnt.
An estimated 220ha of veld have burnt.
Image: Sanparks Table Mountain National Park

Light rain in Cape Town is helping to contain a wildfire on Table Mountain caused by a lightning strike on Saturday.

By Wednesday morning about 220ha of mountainside vegetation had burnt, SANParks said.

“Light rain this morning [Wednesday] has helped contain the fire's spread on the Back Table, but isolated hotspots as well as falling trees and rockfalls remain a concern."

As a precautionary measure, several hiking trails remain closed to allow about 60 firefighters from various firefighting organisations to work on the fireline and deal with flare-ups.

“The priority remains the safety of residents, hikers and firefighters and therefore we encourage users to refrain from accessing these areas. Table Mountain National Park fire management will assess trail conditions in Constantia Nek and Newlands later in the day to determine potential reopening,” SANParks said.

TimesLIVE

SANParks closes hiking trails as wildfire rages on Table Mountain

A wildlife raging on top of Table Mountain has forced the closure of several hiking trails as authorities continue efforts to minimise the impact of ...
News
1 day ago

Lightning strikes spark fires on Cape Town's mountains

The blaze had affected hiking trails
News
3 days ago

Bad weather causes damage to 26 Western Cape schools as more rain expected

Twenty-six Western Cape schools have so far reported weather-related damage as a major storm continues to ravage much of the province, the Western ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...