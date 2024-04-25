×

Woman drowns after accidentally driving vehicle off a ship in Gqeberha harbour

By TimesLIVE - 25 April 2024 - 14:55
A woman drowned at Gqeberha harbour on Thursday after accidentally driving a vehicle off a ship.
Police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket into the accidental drowning of a 32-year-old woman in Gqeberha harbour in the early hours of Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the woman was working at the vehicle terminal when the freak accident occurred at about 3.45am.

“While driving a Ford Ranger onto the vessel carrier [ship], witnesses alleged the vehicle accelerated and landed in the harbour.

“The woman could not exit the vehicle which submerged and she drowned.”

Her body has been retrieved. Her name is being withheld until her next of kin have been informed.

