Two former managers of Ditsobotla municipality arrested for fraud

Former manager of Ditsobotla municipality Tsietsi Isaac Shema and the municipality's project manager, Richard Thamsanqa Mtshali, appeared before the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of fraud and of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The two were arrested by the Hawks in Mahikeng and Zeerust on Thursday morning.

“Their arrest emanates from an investigation into allegations of fraud and flouting of supply chain processes, whereby the pair awarded a tender to the value of R760,000 to a service provider to supply and install Clear View fences and gates at Biesiesvlei,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.

The investigation revealed that only a small portion of the area was fenced, but the service provider invoiced the municipality for work completed during May 2021.

Shema, 53, and Mtshali, 40, were released on bail of R5,000 each and the matter was postponed until May 13 for legal representation.

TimesLIVE