×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two former managers of Ditsobotla municipality arrested for fraud

By TimesLIVE - 25 April 2024 - 21:26
The Lichtenburg magistrate's court has released on bail two former managers at Ditsobotla municipality who are charged with fraud.
The Lichtenburg magistrate's court has released on bail two former managers at Ditsobotla municipality who are charged with fraud.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Former manager of Ditsobotla municipality Tsietsi Isaac Shema and the municipality's project manager, Richard Thamsanqa Mtshali, appeared before the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of fraud and of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act. 

The two were arrested by the Hawks in Mahikeng and Zeerust on Thursday morning. 

“Their arrest emanates from an investigation into allegations of fraud and flouting of supply chain processes, whereby the pair awarded a tender to the value of R760,000 to a service provider to supply and install Clear View fences and gates at Biesiesvlei,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said. 

The investigation revealed that only a small portion of the area was fenced, but the service provider invoiced the municipality for work completed during May 2021. 

Shema, 53, and Mtshali, 40, were released on bail of R5,000 each and the matter was postponed until May 13 for legal representation. 

TimesLIVE 

'Blue lights' company owner, two others in court for tax fraud

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday released Vimpie Manthata, the owner of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, and two others on ...
News
2 days ago

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate fraud

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday for allegedly submitting a falsely certified copy of ...
News
1 day ago

Court interpreter lands in the dock after soliciting R30k ‘bribe for sweets’

A court interpreter allegedly solicited a R30,000 bribe from the sister of an accused, claiming she would use it to "buy sweets" for the magistrate ...
News
2 days ago

Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m

A celebrity chef who defrauded the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of millions was on Monday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.
News
3 days ago

Insurance industry tightens security to outsmart fraudsters

While fraudsters continue to target insurance companies with bogus claims, the industry says imposing stringent terms and conditions when applying ...
Business
3 days ago

Fidelis Moema, co-accused in KPMG R16m bursary fraud case granted R50k bail

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court granted former KPMG employee Fidelis Moema and his co-accused bail on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...