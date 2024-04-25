A rape case involving a reportedly mentally challenged 36-year-old woman has been opened with police in Thohoyandou.
Limpopo police said the alleged incident took place on Sunday at Thohoyandou block G.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim's female neighbour called the woman to her house and allegedly forced her into a garage where her male worker raped her.
A case was opened on Tuesday by the victim's grandmother.
“The male suspect is now on the run and the police have launched a massive manhunt,” Mashaba said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on community members, guardians and parents to protect vulnerable groups against criminals and report them to the police.
TimesLIVE
Man accused of raping mentally challenged woman: Limpopo police
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
A rape case involving a reportedly mentally challenged 36-year-old woman has been opened with police in Thohoyandou.
Limpopo police said the alleged incident took place on Sunday at Thohoyandou block G.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim's female neighbour called the woman to her house and allegedly forced her into a garage where her male worker raped her.
A case was opened on Tuesday by the victim's grandmother.
“The male suspect is now on the run and the police have launched a massive manhunt,” Mashaba said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on community members, guardians and parents to protect vulnerable groups against criminals and report them to the police.
TimesLIVE
Free State teacher accused of raping grade 12 pupil granted R3k bail
Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend
Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos