South Africa

Man accused of raping mentally challenged woman: Limpopo police

25 April 2024 - 08:55
The victim was allegedly lured by her female neighbour. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A rape case involving a reportedly mentally challenged 36-year-old woman has been opened with police in Thohoyandou.

Limpopo police said the alleged incident took place on Sunday at Thohoyandou block G.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim's female neighbour called the woman to her house and allegedly forced her into a garage where her male worker raped her.

A case was opened on Tuesday by the victim's grandmother.

“The male suspect is now on the run and the police have launched a massive manhunt,” Mashaba said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on community members, guardians and parents to protect vulnerable groups against criminals and report them to the police.

TimesLIVE

