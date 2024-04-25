×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Enyobeni tavern tragedy: SAHRC to issue report after teen deaths

By TimesLIVE - 25 April 2024 - 08:50
Enyobeni tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives in 2022. File photo.
Enyobeni tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives in 2022. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The deaths of 21 partygoers at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape in 2022 will be revisited on Thursday when the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) issues an investigation report.

The commission said its team probed the systemic challenges and human rights concerns that may have played a role in the tragedy.

When the inquiry was announced shortly after the deaths, the commission's Dr Eileen Carter said they would investigate everyone who was part of the evening.

“We want to engage all the relevant stakeholders around the table, get all the adults in the room and discuss what has gone wrong because certainly the 'best interest of the child' principle has not been upheld, whether by bylaws or failure of the liquor board,” she said.

An inquest into the cause of the teenagers' deaths is scheduled to be heard in the Mdantsane magistrate's court in May.

Two months ago, the tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu were sentenced to fines of R5,000 each, with the alternative of 100 days' imprisonment. They were convicted in the East London regional court of being liable for the sale of alcohol to a 17-year-old, who testified in the trial. 

A cashier who was on duty on the night of the deaths previously paid an admission of guilt fine.

TimesLIVE

Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor

Enyobeni tavern's owner and operational manager have been found guilty of selling alcohol to a minor.
News
2 months ago

Families of Enyobeni victims frustrated over another inquest delay

Relatives of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims have expressed frustration that the inquest into the cause of the death of the 21 young people has ...
News
4 months ago

SOWETAN | Lessons of Enyobeni go unheeded

Today marks exactly a year since 21 teenagers died at Enyobeni tavern in East London under tragic circumstances. For the families of those who ...
Opinion
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...