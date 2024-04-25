Inadequate law enforcement to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors and to regulate liquor outlets have been cited by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative report as factors in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
The report into the deaths of 21 partygoers at a “pens down” event at the tavern in East London in 2022 was released on Thursday.
The commission found inadequate law enforcement of liquor regulations by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) and police. There was also insufficient oversight by the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality (BCMM).
The national departments of trade & industry and social development were criticised for neglecting crucial legislative measures aimed at curbing alcohol abuse.
The SAHRC said there were violations of legal frameworks, including the constitution and international treaties such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
“Children's rights to protection from the harmful effects of alcohol were directly compromised, reflecting broader failures in regulatory compliance and enforcement,” read the report.
Enyobeni tavern report: children's right to protection from harmful effects of alcohol was compromised
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Inadequate law enforcement to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors and to regulate liquor outlets have been cited by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative report as factors in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
The report into the deaths of 21 partygoers at a “pens down” event at the tavern in East London in 2022 was released on Thursday.
The commission found inadequate law enforcement of liquor regulations by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) and police. There was also insufficient oversight by the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality (BCMM).
The national departments of trade & industry and social development were criticised for neglecting crucial legislative measures aimed at curbing alcohol abuse.
The SAHRC said there were violations of legal frameworks, including the constitution and international treaties such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
“Children's rights to protection from the harmful effects of alcohol were directly compromised, reflecting broader failures in regulatory compliance and enforcement,” read the report.
The investigation highlighted systemic failures in multiple sectors, including:
The commission proposed targeted recommendations:
TimesLIVE
Enyobeni tavern duo fined R5,000 each, set to seek aid to pay
Families of Enyobeni victims frustrated over another inquest delay
SOWETAN | Lessons of Enyobeni go unheeded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos