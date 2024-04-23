×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Jub Jub to apply for amendment of his bail conditions on Thursday

By TimesLIVE - 23 April 2024 - 17:33
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye. File photo.
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the rape case against TV personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye to June 13. 

Maarohanye is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one of assault. The offences were allegedly committed during 2006 and 2009, and involve four complainants. One of the complainants was in a romantic relationship with Maarohanye.

He was arrested last year and release on R10,000 bail.   

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the postponement was to allow for the outcome of representations that Maarohanye had submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions. 

However, Maarohanye indicated in court on Tuesday that he would like to bring an application to amend some of his bail conditions. 

That application will be heard on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE 

State ready for Jub Jub trial despite his lawyer's request for postponement

The state says it is ready to proceed with the trial against TV personality Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye and he will return to court on February 5.
News
4 months ago

Jub Jub's case postponed to November for more consultation

Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's attempted murder and rape case was on Thursday morning postponed to November 8 for more ...
News
8 months ago

NPA says it has ‘a strong case’ against Jub Jub

Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's who appeared at Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday is facing 13 charges.
News
7 months ago

Jub Jub granted R10K bail for rape, assault and attempted murder charges

Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye has been granted a R10 000 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...