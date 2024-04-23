Dyosi allegedly claimed the magistrate wanted R30,000 to release her brother on bail but the sum was too much for the family. Dyosi later reduced the amount to R10,000.
Court interpreter lands in the dock after soliciting R30k ‘bribe for sweets’
A court interpreter allegedly solicited a R30,000 bribe from the sister of an accused, claiming she would use it to “buy sweets” for the magistrate who would grant him bail in return.
However, the plan backfired after an initial payment of R10,000 was made, and the interpreter allegedly relentlessly hounded the siblings for the balance until the implicated magistrate was alerted, denied involvement and immediately notified police.
Nomvuyo Dyosi works at the Blue Downs magistrate's court in Cape Town where Lennox Ntsodo appeared in connection with a fraud case in October 2023.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Dyosi allegedly approached Lennox's sister, Zimasa Ntsodo, at his bail application to “buy sweets” for the magistrate to “rescue” her brother, who she suspected had been assaulted in custody.
“The sister asked the accused what the ‘sweets’ she was referring to were, and the accused replied a payment must be made so she (Dyosi) could give the money to the magistrate for her brother to get bail.”
Dyosi allegedly claimed the magistrate wanted R30,000 to release her brother on bail but the sum was too much for the family. Dyosi later reduced the amount to R10,000.
“The sister withdrew the money from her bank account as the accused asked for cash as a deposit into her bank account could be traced. They met at Extension 6 close to Fix Tavern on November 8 2023, where the sister counted and handed the money to the accused,” said Ntabazalila.
Lennox was subsequently granted bail of R5,000 on November 13 2023.
Dyosi then allegedly started demanding payment of the R20,000.
The siblings told a family member, also employed at the court, what happened. The family member alerted the magistrate about the allegations.
“The magistrate denied the accusations against him and immediately reported the matter to the police.”
The state alleges Dyosi contravened parts of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
The case was postponed to June 19 for further investigation. Dyosi was released on R1,000 bail.
