South Africa

Gqeberha man dies while allegedly trying to connect power illegally

21 April 2024 - 14:00
Residents have been urged to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this can have fatal consequences. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

The public has been urged to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this can have fatal consequences.

This warning after Eastern Cape police were called to the scene where  a man was killed in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that on Saturday, at about 2am, the occupant of the main house in Couta Kuyga, Greenbushes, heard her dogs barking.

The occupant then went outside to investigate and found the tenant of the flatlet lying lifeless on the roof with wires in his hands. 

“It is suspected that the 26-year-old man was attempting to connect electricity to his flatlet when he was electrocuted,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.

An inquest docket was opened and being investigated by SAPS Kabega Park, Beetge said. 

TimesLIVE

