Young people are thankful for access to higher education but have fears of being unemployed after graduation. This is what some of them have told President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On his first day of campaigning in Durban this weekend, Ramaphosa visited iNanda township where he heard about job scarcity anxieties from graduates and university students.
Drama graduate Mthobisi Mkhwanazi told Ramaphosa 85% of graduates in his field were unemployed due to neglect by the department of arts & culture.
Mkhwanazi at 26 years of age has decided to vote for the first time in this election. He plans to vote for the ANC but wants assurances that opportunities in his field will improve.
“Let's stand up for my fellow graduates, there are a lot of productions that must be open for us to work,” he said.
His sibling, Ayanda Ngwane, also expressed concern about her prospects after graduation.
The 21-year-old is a third-year tourism management student and NSFAS recipient. She said as she nears the end of her studies she hopes to find a job.
She too will be voting for the first time, also for the ANC.
Ramaphosa visited three families during a door-to-door campaign.
A woman who lost her son to suicide told Ramaphosa the local ANC supported her during her grief and funeral and helped her when she had no food.
Ramaphosa was happy to hear of the ANC intervening to help not only party members but others in the community as well.
Ramaphosa interacts with first-time voters on campaign trail in KZN
“Now these are my real Tintswalos,” Ramaphosa said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Young people are thankful for access to higher education but have fears of being unemployed after graduation. This is what some of them have told President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On his first day of campaigning in Durban this weekend, Ramaphosa visited iNanda township where he heard about job scarcity anxieties from graduates and university students.
Drama graduate Mthobisi Mkhwanazi told Ramaphosa 85% of graduates in his field were unemployed due to neglect by the department of arts & culture.
Mkhwanazi at 26 years of age has decided to vote for the first time in this election. He plans to vote for the ANC but wants assurances that opportunities in his field will improve.
“Let's stand up for my fellow graduates, there are a lot of productions that must be open for us to work,” he said.
His sibling, Ayanda Ngwane, also expressed concern about her prospects after graduation.
The 21-year-old is a third-year tourism management student and NSFAS recipient. She said as she nears the end of her studies she hopes to find a job.
She too will be voting for the first time, also for the ANC.
Ramaphosa visited three families during a door-to-door campaign.
A woman who lost her son to suicide told Ramaphosa the local ANC supported her during her grief and funeral and helped her when she had no food.
Ramaphosa was happy to hear of the ANC intervening to help not only party members but others in the community as well.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
On his interactions with first-time voters, the president said: “To meet first-time voters, who say they now have a reason to vote because they have seen the work of the ANC, and two other first-time voters who are beneficiaries, now these are my real Tintswalos.”
“They have testimonials about what we have been doing in the past five years and in the past 30 years. I am glad to be here, this is when I have a feel, sense and smell and sight of the ANC victory in this election because the people love the ANC because they can see what the ANC has done,” Ramaphosa added.
TimesLIVE
Security agencies will safeguard elections, IEC says ahead of May 29
‘Despite challenges, our democracy is in good health’ — Ramaphosa
'President's response to my jobless problem crushed me'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos