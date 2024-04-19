The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday at the high court in Pretoria.
Earlier this week, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other when data from cellphones confiscated from Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday at the high court in Pretoria.
Earlier this week, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other when data from cellphones confiscated from Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.
TimesLIVE
Cops link Meyiwa accused through their cellphones
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
There's no data linking Mncube to other Meyiwa trialists, says lawyer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos