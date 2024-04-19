×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life imprisonment for man who raped girl, 12, in Alexandra

By TimesLIVE - 19 April 2024 - 17:52
A man who raped a 12-year-old girl on two occasions during 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock image.
A man who raped a 12-year-old girl on two occasions during 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A Johannesburg man who raped a 12-year-old in 2019 was sentenced by the Alexandra magistrate’s court to life imprisonment on Friday. 

Muzi Kwanda Langa was convicted of two counts of rape. 

Langa, 37, used to call the victim and her friends to come and wash dishes for him.   

“The first incident took place when Langa sent the complainant’s friend to buy him cigarettes. While she was gone, he raped the complainant,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

 He raped her again on her birthday when he called her to come to collect a gift. 

The man pleaded not guilty but prosecutor Percy Ramushu presented strong evidence leading to his conviction.

“The magistrate Hannelie Banks agreed with the prosecution and found him guilty.”

TimesLIVE

Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested

A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
News
2 days ago

Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend

Police in Bela Bela are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was raped at Leseding in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court

A man who was allegedly caught raping his friend's young disabled daughter is expected to make a second appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate’s ...
News
4 days ago

Free State cop jailed for 12 years for raping ex-girlfriend

A police officer has been sentenced by the Welkom magistrate's court to 12 years' imprisonment for the 2018 rape of a 29-year-old woman in Thabong, ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court