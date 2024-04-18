Rise Mzansi's Phakama KZN plan promises 400,000 jobs in five years

Rise Mzansi says a crime-free, just and prosperous KwaZulu-Natal is possible with capable political leadership.

The party’s KZN premier candidate, Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, presented the Phakama KZN Plan as part of a provincial election manifesto that promises to create 400,000 jobs in five years.

“A Rise Mzansi government will create at least 400,000 jobs in five years, leading to shared prosperity by ensuring that KZN businesses have a thriving operating environment. We have workable and sensible plans to restore and develop our province.

“A Rise Mzansi government will have zero tolerance for extortion, which we will categorise as a priority crime. In the provincial government we will work collaboratively with the private sector to target mafias such as the amadelangokubona, who demand 30% on all construction contracts,” she explained.