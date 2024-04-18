Rise Mzansi's Phakama KZN plan promises 400,000 jobs in five years
Party will ensure KZN businesses 'have a thriving operating environment'
Rise Mzansi says a crime-free, just and prosperous KwaZulu-Natal is possible with capable political leadership.
The party’s KZN premier candidate, Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, presented the Phakama KZN Plan as part of a provincial election manifesto that promises to create 400,000 jobs in five years.
“A Rise Mzansi government will create at least 400,000 jobs in five years, leading to shared prosperity by ensuring that KZN businesses have a thriving operating environment. We have workable and sensible plans to restore and develop our province.
“A Rise Mzansi government will have zero tolerance for extortion, which we will categorise as a priority crime. In the provincial government we will work collaboratively with the private sector to target mafias such as the amadelangokubona, who demand 30% on all construction contracts,” she explained.
The party’s jobs’ plan also involved creating jobs through meaningful short-term public employment.
‘This means, first and foremost, ending age discrimination against working-age South Africans by removing the 35-year age cap and hiring on the basis of ability to work and of need, not of age. A Rise Mzansi government will establish a network of opportunity hubs (OH!s). We will set these up to foster innovation and economic growth, especially in township communities where there are significant constraints to innovation.”
She highlighted the freezing of posts in the public sector as one of the failures of the current government, leading to a failure to absorb qualified doctors and teachers, and other professions, into the workforce.
According to Hlongwane-Mhlongo, KZN is riddled with corruption, led by thieves who stole Covid-19 funds and food parcels. She said her party would deal with this by suspending politicians under investigation for corruption and barring them from office if they are found guilty.
The party would establish specialised tribunals to deal more swiftly with any public officials seeking to extract bribes or sell housing allocations. They would also insist that public officials be apolitical.
Her mission, she said, is to end violence, hunger, inequality and racism by addressing the needs of neglected communities and breaking down barriers to economic development.
“We will lead by example — with a team that has the highest ethical standards, credibility and standing in our respective communities, earn your trust by taking accountability seriously, and reporting back frequently and comprehensively.
“Bring KZN together by engaging all its residents, from civil society to the private sector, in the service of the public good and the renewal of the province,” she added.