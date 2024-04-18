×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life imprisonment for man who raped girl, 7, walking home from school

The accused was linked to the offence through DNA

By TimesLIVE - 18 April 2024 - 20:10
The court found there were no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life to a man who raped a seven-year-old girl. Stock photo.
The court found there were no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life to a man who raped a seven-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The Volksrust regional court on Thursday sentenced Walter Sibusiso Mazibuko to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl nine years ago. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mazibuko, 36, pleaded guilty.

The incident happened March 18 2015, when Mazibuko accosted the girl who was on her way home from school. 

“The accused took the victim's shoe, threw it into a stream and ordered the victim to fetch it.  He then followed the victim and raped her,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

The girl was found by a passer-by who informed her family. She was taken for medical treatment.

“The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was linked to the offence through DNA,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

She said the court found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

TimesLIVE 

Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested

A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
News
1 day ago

Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend

Police in Bela Bela are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was raped at Leseding in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court

A man who was allegedly caught raping his friend's young disabled daughter is expected to make a second appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate’s ...
News
3 days ago

Scholar transporter accused of raping 5-year-old schoolgirl

A 39-year-old scholar transporter was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court