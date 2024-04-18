The powers and privileges committee said with Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation from parliament, it no longer had jurisdiction over her and could no longer pursue the DA complaint against her.
Gwarube said the DA believes this was a terrible decision by the ANC in the committee which sought to stifle accountability.
“However, the facts around this salary hike remain vague and questions still remain: why was the secretary to parliament awarded a salary that is 70% more than what was advertised and what was presented in parliament? What remedial actions remain? Who must be held accountable for misleading parliament?
“The DA will not rest until these questions are answered,” said Gwarube.
Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and Masondo should constitute the ad hoc joint committee and ensure it tables its report before the end of the parliamentary term on May 21, she said.
“It is imperative that we uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds and appointments within parliament.”
TimesLIVE
DA calls for ad hoc committee to probe parliament boss’s salary hike
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The DA has tabled a motion for parliament to establish an ad hoc joint committee to investigate the details surrounding the increase of secretary to parliament Xolile George’s salary in 2022.
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube says this is necessary because of the failure of other parliamentary structures to investigate the 70% hiking of George’s salary by the executive authority, former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo.
The DA has previously raised the matter at meetings of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament.
Last week the powers and privileges committee found that Mapisa-Nqakula had a case to answer to in relation to George's pay hike but resolved not to probe the matter further, owing to her resignation over corruption charges stemming from her tenure as defence minister.
Gwarube said the chairpersons of that committee delayed the matter and sought to sweep it under the carpet.
“The matter also met roadblocks when it was raised in the chief whips’ forum,” she said.
The powers and privileges committee said with Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation from parliament, it no longer had jurisdiction over her and could no longer pursue the DA complaint against her.
Gwarube said the DA believes this was a terrible decision by the ANC in the committee which sought to stifle accountability.
“However, the facts around this salary hike remain vague and questions still remain: why was the secretary to parliament awarded a salary that is 70% more than what was advertised and what was presented in parliament? What remedial actions remain? Who must be held accountable for misleading parliament?
“The DA will not rest until these questions are answered,” said Gwarube.
Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and Masondo should constitute the ad hoc joint committee and ensure it tables its report before the end of the parliamentary term on May 21, she said.
“It is imperative that we uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds and appointments within parliament.”
TimesLIVE
Steenhuisen warns Western Cape DA voters against complacency
DA wins against IEC in court bid to have SA expats vote at consulates
SOLLY MALATSI | DA is the answer to ANC’s ‘coalitions of corruption’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos