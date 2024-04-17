×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

By TImesLIVE - 17 April 2024 - 10:10

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday in the high court in Pretoria.

On Tuesday, a representative from the Legal Aid board, Flavia Isola, told the court the defence's application for funding for its private ballistic expert was submitted on April 5, a few days before the resumption of the trial after recess. Isola said the defence had not yet furnished them with the costs of the expert. However, she indicated if the costs were less than R50,000 the approval could take about two days. It would take longer if the amount was higher.

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi said the expert's preliminary report was ready.

Having considered this, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena's cross-examination by a month.

Proceedings were halted early as the defence raised an issue concerning amendments of a witness' affidavit during testimony.

The state introduced witness Lt-Col Gideon Gouws, who took over the data analysis in the case after Col Lambertus Steyn retired. Gouws testified that on September 4 2023 he was asked by lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda to analyse some cellphones. Steyn has already testified about how he analysed data from cellphones belonging to various accused, linking them to each other.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Defence awaiting legal aid decision on funding of expert to rebut Meyiwa murder weapon evidence

Another delay has struck defence efforts to rebut ballistic expert evidence for the state linking a gun to soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
News
1 day ago

Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month

The Pretoria high court has postponed to  May 20 the cross-examination of a ballistic expert whose evidence links a gun to the murder of soccer star ...
News
21 hours ago

Ntuli denies link to getaway car used in Meyiwa murder, saying he used vehicle only two years later

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on Monday told the court her client had no links to the alleged getaway ...
News
3 weeks ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for 'some black lawyers' comment

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has apologised and withdrawn comments he made about black lawyers in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack