WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

By TIMESLIVE - 16 April 2024 - 10:10

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, with the state expected to call a new witness to the stand.

The trial resumed on Monday with defence lawyers expected to begin cross-examining ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena, who previously testified about the alleged murder weapon.

The court heard on Monday that Mangena's cross-examination could not begin because the defence was waiting to hear from the Legal Aid board whether it would finance the unpaid amount for the services of the expert they consulted.

Ntuli denies link to getaway car used in Meyiwa murder, saying he used vehicle only two years later

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on Monday told the court her client had no links to the alleged getaway ...
News
3 weeks ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for 'some black lawyers' comment

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has apologised and withdrawn comments he made about black lawyers in ...
News
3 weeks ago

NaTIS information refutes version of accused who confessed to Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Evidence generated from the electronic national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) has revealed that one of the men implicated in ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘Are ethics taught in university?’: Meyiwa judge slams lawyer’s conduct

“Is this how black lawyers behave, some of them? Why doesn't he phone me? The attorney or advocate himself doesn't phone the judge and the judge must ...
News
3 weeks ago

Tribunal proceedings against Maumela postponed

The tribunal proceedings into an alleged gross incompetence and misconduct against Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela have been postponed ...
News
4 weeks ago

