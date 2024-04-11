×

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs

By TimesLIVE - 11 April 2024 - 13:02

The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defender was fatally shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg.

Six suspects linked to Chiefs star Luke Fleurs' murder to appear in court

A group of men arrested in connection with the murder of Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Luke Fleurs will appear in court on Friday. Police said the six ...
1 day ago

Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future’: Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says Luke Fleurs would have been “somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future”.
3 days ago

SOWETAN | Send strong message to Fleurs's killers

Luke Fleurs was a young man with a bright future. He was a 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender who made a dream move from SuperSport United to ...
6 days ago

