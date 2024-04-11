The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
The 24-year-old defender was fatally shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs
Six suspects linked to Chiefs star Luke Fleurs' murder to appear in court
Luke Fleurs 'would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future': Johnson
SOWETAN | Send strong message to Fleurs's killers
