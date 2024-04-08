×

Extreme weather leaves part of Western Cape in dark

By Kim Swartz - 08 April 2024 - 14:40
Parts of the Western Cape are without power due to the extreme weather.
Image: MICHAEL WALKER

Eskom reported that extreme weather conditions have left some parts of the Western Cape without electricity. 

The was minor structural damage to parts of its network on Monday, leading to loss of supply in Beaufort West, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Klawer and surrounding farms, Kylemore, Gordon’s Bay, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Somerset West, Stellenbosch farms and Vredendal

The electricity network remains vulnerable as parts of the province continue to experience gale force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms. This has created challenges to electricity restoration efforts, creating a backlog,” said Eskom. 

“However, customers are assured Eskom technicians are braving the bad weather to attend to the faults and safely restore electricity as soon as possible.

“Eskom urges customers to remain patient and expect prolonged periods without electricity supply.”

