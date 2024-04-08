Eskom reported that extreme weather conditions have left some parts of the Western Cape without electricity.
The was minor structural damage to parts of its network on Monday, leading to loss of supply in Beaufort West, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Klawer and surrounding farms, Kylemore, Gordon’s Bay, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Somerset West, Stellenbosch farms and Vredendal.
“The electricity network remains vulnerable as parts of the province continue to experience gale force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms. This has created challenges to electricity restoration efforts, creating a backlog,” said Eskom.
“However, customers are assured Eskom technicians are braving the bad weather to attend to the faults and safely restore electricity as soon as possible.
“Eskom urges customers to remain patient and expect prolonged periods without electricity supply.”
TimesLIVE
Extreme weather leaves part of Western Cape in dark
Image: MICHAEL WALKER
TimesLIVE
