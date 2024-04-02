A 19-year-old female suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of her 27-year-old brother on Saturday at Homu section in Giyani, Limpopo.
The suspect allegedly went to the police station to report she had stabbed her brother with a sharp object.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police found the body of her brother at the scene.
Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings resulted in the deceased allegedly assaulting his sister.
“The suspect took out a sharp object and allegedly fatally stabbed her brother,” he said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani magistrate's court soon.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani
Image: 123RF/exclusivelly
A 19-year-old female suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of her 27-year-old brother on Saturday at Homu section in Giyani, Limpopo.
The suspect allegedly went to the police station to report she had stabbed her brother with a sharp object.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police found the body of her brother at the scene.
Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings resulted in the deceased allegedly assaulting his sister.
“The suspect took out a sharp object and allegedly fatally stabbed her brother,” he said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani magistrate's court soon.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Man shoots wife dead in church
Limpopo man arrested after stabbing at liquor outlet
Fatal teen stabbing 'could have been prevented' if school addressed bullying incident
Pupil dies, another hospitalised after fight outside Joburg school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos