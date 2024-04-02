×

South Africa

Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani

02 April 2024 - 09:20
Preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings allegedly resulted in the deceased assaulting his sister. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/exclusivelly

A 19-year-old female suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of her 27-year-old brother on Saturday at Homu section in Giyani, Limpopo.

The suspect allegedly went to the police station to report she had stabbed her brother with a sharp object.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police found the body of her brother at the scene.

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings resulted in the deceased allegedly assaulting his sister.

“The suspect took out a sharp object and allegedly fatally stabbed her brother,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

