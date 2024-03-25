Cancer patients only have to wait a little while longer for radiology treatment as the Gauteng department of health says the outsourcing of the radiation oncology tender is at an advanced stage of finalisation.
Almost a year has passed since the department started with the bidding process for service providers, and at the time the backlog of patients waiting on the list was 2,500 at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and 526 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
Section27 attorney Khanyisa Mapipa said with the tender having been issued in October 2023, an updated backlog list was also supposed to be issued. “This updated list of patients would then be given to whoever the supplier would be. The last time this list was updated was in May 2023, and we don't know what that number is right now,” said Mapipa.
Mapipa said at the time the tender was issued, there were issues they raised about it to the department. “The chief issue was that the tender only caters for breast cancer and prostate cancer. This cuts out a lot of people as the list is made up of people who suffer from different types of cancer,”
Light at the end of tunnel for cancer patients
Tender to outsource radiation oncology at advanced stage
Image: Thulani Mbele
Cancer patients only have to wait a little while longer for radiology treatment as the Gauteng department of health says the outsourcing of the radiation oncology tender is at an advanced stage of finalisation.
Almost a year has passed since the department started with the bidding process for service providers, and at the time the backlog of patients waiting on the list was 2,500 at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and 526 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
Section27 attorney Khanyisa Mapipa said with the tender having been issued in October 2023, an updated backlog list was also supposed to be issued. “This updated list of patients would then be given to whoever the supplier would be. The last time this list was updated was in May 2023, and we don't know what that number is right now,” said Mapipa.
Mapipa said at the time the tender was issued, there were issues they raised about it to the department. “The chief issue was that the tender only caters for breast cancer and prostate cancer. This cuts out a lot of people as the list is made up of people who suffer from different types of cancer,”
REO BOTES | Full engagement needed before NHI is implemented
From the R784m given to the department to deal with the backlog in surgical and radiation oncology services, R250m had been allocated for the outsourcing of the radiation oncology.
A Gauteng patient, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had been waiting for her treatment since October 2022. “Last year in November, I had a CAT scan done and my doctor told me that they could now start planning for my radiation which takes about two months, sometimes even longer. I am afraid that I may not even be able to get that treatment,” said the patient.
She said the planning at private hospitals takes only about one week but she could not afford it. “It costs around R153,000 for private care. My doctor said once the planning was completed, they would notify me when I would be liable to start the treatment, but I have been waiting, and three months have passed,” said the patient.
LISTEN | ‘Prioritise health’: unemployed doctors call out government for misallocation of funds
She said five months had passed since her last operation in September 2023 because she had missed her chance to do the radiation treatment in May that year.
“There are not enough machines and not enough radiologists to assist with everyone on the waiting list and the backlog list. I don’t even know where I stand on that list. I had a visit with my doctor last week for a check-up as I had suspected another recurrence again,” said the patient.
She said that her family had urged her to have hope that there wouldn’t be any recurrence. “And I want to have that hope but I know the symptoms of recession. I have been having a lot of symptoms that have been pointing to the cancer being back again,” said the patient.
Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the department is currently awaiting the probity auditor's review on the integrity of the tender process.
“While the department understands the urgency and importance of finalising the procurement process to ensure that patients receive the necessary care, it is imperative to note that government supply chain processes must be followed as outlined in the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act),” said Modiba.
30 doctors found guilty of misconduct in a year
Thousands of Black women claim hair relaxers gave them cancer
Public must play a bigger role if the NHI is to succeed
Health spokesperson Popo Maja out on R5,000 bail after being implicated in Digital Vibes scandal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos