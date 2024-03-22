Hundreds of people gathered at the Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, yesterday in solidarity with the ongoing campaign #FreePalestine at the first day of the Human Rights Festival 2024.
Human Rights Day support for Palestine
Drums reverberate as hundreds gather in Joburg
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Hundreds of people gathered at the Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, yesterday in solidarity with the ongoing campaign #FreePalestine at the first day of the Human Rights Festival 2024.
The 6th edition of the festival aligns with the 30th anniversary of SA’s Democracy.
The free-entry festival unites NGOs, social justice organisations and media partners around human rights issues.
While others came to enjoy the festival's beginning and what it had to offer, others were dressed in green, red and white to join the drummers at the campaign.
With each person holding a drum, the stage was adorned by many speakers and entertainment to keep the drums loud, chanting “Free Free Palestine, from the River to the Sea it shall be free.”
Besides the 1,000 Drums, the festival also opened a new Freedom Charter Exhibition to celebrate people who were instrumental to it.
Bridgit van Oerle, co-ordinator of the event, said the exhibition promised to be a stirring display of meticulously crafted portraits, paying homage to the visionary leaders who played pivotal roles in the genesis of the Freedom Charter.
“The exhibit features 16 iconic leaders, including Walter Sisulu, Lillian Ngoyi, Albert Luthuli, and Helen Joseph, among others. These leaders, from diverse backgrounds, united to articulate a shared vision of democracy and equality for all South Africans,” said Van Oerle.
Exhibitor Navan Chetty, known for his commitment to presenting history as a living subject, said it was important to remember history.
“In painting these portraits, I felt the power of the words of the Freedom Charter. My aim is that everyone can look at this body of work and find personal resonance to remember the legacy that we have been gifted,” said Chetty.
Jay Naidoo, a social activist, said the country should be more focused on the now than on what happened in the past.
"We can speak about the leaders and the hardships they went through. We can speak about the foundation they set but their foundation was based on the foundation of others and this is something we should learn from. We should not focus on the struggles of the past but on how we can benefit from them now because we are experiencing our own struggles now," said Naidoo.
