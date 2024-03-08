These are some of the things one can do when someone is having a seizure:
• Loosen constrictive clothing around the person’s throat,
• Remove sharp or hard objects, including furniture, near the person that might cause injury, including spectacles if the person is wearing them,
• Reassure any bystanders who may have gathered and are upset by what they’re witnessing and ask them to give the person space while keeping a close eye on the person having the seizure,
• Position the person so that they lie on their side in the recovery position, if possible, so that any fluid can drain from their mouth, and
• Call emergency medical services if the person having a seizure is pregnant or if the seizure lasts longer than three minutes.
Epileptic nurse learns to manage her life with the condition
‘It is not an easy journey to adjust to’
Image: Supplied
A year after a Gauteng nurse survived cancer, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. Tamara Moyo, a nurse at Netcare Olivedale Hospital in Johannesburg, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2022.
Epilepsy affects one in every100 people in SA.
Moyo had her first seizure in November 2022. “It came as a shock, as I had never experienced anything like that before. I woke up so confused and had a severe headache and I had bitten my tongue and was bleeding,” she said.
“The scariest part was not remembering what had happened before that and I thank God I had the support of my family and colleagues. This led me to be diagnosed as epileptic and beginning treatment.”
Moyo said while it was not an easy journey to adjust to life with epilepsy, she empowered herself with knowledge about her condition.
She said learning to understand her condition better helped her to improve her lifestyle and identify what triggered her seizures.
“I have learned that two of my main triggers are excessive noise and not getting enough sleep, and I’ve also learned to recognise how I feel just before a seizure. Sometimes this has prevented the seizure or at least allowed me to get to a safe place before it started.
“I’m telling my story in the hope that someone will find encouragement in learning to live with their epilepsy because it is not an easy road. My advice is to keep taking your medication as prescribed, get to know what triggers your epileptic seizure. Also keep going for regular checks with your neurologist or treating doctor because your treatment needs may change over time.”
According to Netcare Olivedale Hospital, common triggers for epileptic seizures include flashing lights, missed meals, hormonal changes or stress and anxiety.
The hospital advises that when a person has a seizure, one should not panic. “Do not try to put your fingers or any object into the person’s mouth during the seizure. Please do not hold the person down or restrain them.”
Once the seizure is over, the hospital says the patient must be checked if their breathing is normal.
“At this stage, you may need to help clear any obstruction from the person’s mouth with your finger and put the person in the recovery position. This means laying the person on their side, with their mouth angled downwards so that any fluid or vomit will drain out of the mouth instead of blocking the airway.”
The person should also be allowed to rest and can only be offered food or a drink once they are fully alert.
