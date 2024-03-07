Three suspects arrested in connection with VBS Mutual Bank Bank corruption involving R148m were granted bail on Wednesday when they made their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court.
Risimati Hitler Maluleke was granted bail of R25,000, while Nditshedzeni Mashau and Zwivhuya Goodness Thishonge were granted R20,000 bail.
The Giyani municipality VBS Mutual Bank trio was arrested in a Tuesday morning raid by the serious corruption investigation unit of the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said during 2017, two of the suspects invested R148m in VBS Mutual Bank.
It is alleged that “large amounts were paid to VBS Mutual Bank-affiliated companies as so-called ‘commissions’. Some of this money was laundered through several bank accounts including that of the third suspect,” Mogale said.
The case will resume in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on May 13 for docket disclosure.
TimesLIVE
Giyani municipality VBS trio granted bail
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
