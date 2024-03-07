×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Giyani municipality VBS trio granted bail

07 March 2024 - 09:00
Three suspects appeared in court in connection with R148m corruption at VBS Mutual Bank. File photo.
Three suspects appeared in court in connection with R148m corruption at VBS Mutual Bank. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Three suspects arrested in connection with VBS Mutual Bank Bank corruption involving R148m were granted bail on Wednesday when they made their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court.

Risimati Hitler Maluleke was granted bail of R25,000, while Nditshedzeni Mashau and Zwivhuya Goodness Thishonge were granted R20,000 bail.

The Giyani municipality VBS Mutual Bank trio was arrested in a Tuesday morning raid by the serious corruption investigation unit of the Hawks. 

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said during 2017, two of the suspects invested R148m in VBS Mutual Bank.

It is alleged that “large amounts were paid to VBS Mutual Bank-affiliated companies as so-called ‘commissions’. Some of this money was laundered through several bank accounts including that of the third suspect,” Mogale said. 

The case will resume in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on May 13 for docket disclosure.

TimesLIVE

Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt

A former KPMG partner who resigned in 2018 amid allegations of misconduct involving loans from VBS mutual bank has admitted guilt.
News
3 months ago

Three charged for alleged R148m VBS Mutual Bank corruption

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with VBS Bank corruption involving R148m are expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate’s court on ...
News
1 day ago

Three in court for 'illegal' investment in VBS of R150m in municipal funds

Two former officials of a Limpopo municipality and a commissioning agent for VBS Mutual Bank who allegedly invested R150m of municipal funds into the ...
News
4 months ago

No jail time for municipal manager who made unlawful VBS Bank investment

Former Thulamela municipality manager Hlengani Emmanuel Maluleke has been sentenced to five years in jail, suspended for the same period, for his ...
News
4 months ago

SOWETAN | Bar set too low for MPs getting 'loans'

The news that broke out on Monday of parliament finding against one of its own, one Floyd Shivambu, for benefiting out of the VBS fiasco would have ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court