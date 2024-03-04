Refugee families’ survival journey, against all odds

“They turned me away and when I was in labour, the community there tried to get me to the hospital. I knew it was a waste of time because they wouldn’t help me,” said Lukombo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Esther Lukombo, an asylum seeker, gave birth in a makeshift tent in the heart of Pretoria's CBD. With resilience and determination, she nurtured her newborn son in one of the four classrooms within abandoned school buildings serving as shelters for refugee families.
Lukombo, 38, from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was among over 30 families of asylum seekers who have been camping outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tshwane since 2019 to be transferred to third countries as asylum seekers with the help of the UN. These families came from various war-torn countries in Africa.
The UNHCR said the asylum seekers were given various options including being repatriated to their countries of origin at no cost to them or being sent back to communities where they lived before 2019. Both options were declined.
The families were forcefully removed from their shacks and tents outside the UNHCR offices in May last year after Tshwane was granted an eviction order. Some were arrested by police and placed at Lindela Repatriation Centre while others ran to different areas seeking refuge.
It was a week before the Tshwane municipality was granted a court eviction order in April that Lukombo gave birth to her son. A week later, she and other six families found refuge at dilapidated and abandoned farm school buildings in a plot – about 30km outside Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.
Before giving birth, Lukombo had tried to get prenatal medical help at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. She was turned away because she could not produce migration papers.
“They turned me away and when I was in labour, the community there tried to get me to the hospital. I knew it was a waste of time because they wouldn’t help me,” said Lukombo.
She said it was difficult to adjust to living in a school building after she and her children left the camp on Brooklyn Street, in the CBD.
“There weren’t that many supplies for us and the small things we got we had to share. There are three other babies on this farm and there is no formula milk or disposable nappies. I had to use a cloth that I tore from my scarf for a nappy for my child. I would wash it when it’s dirty and reuse it. I would breastfeed him but when I couldn’t provide more milk, I would ask the other mothers to breastfeed him so he could stop crying. It’s painful to have to beg another mother to breastfeed your child,” said Lukombo.
She came into SA in 2010 with her two young children and settled in Durban were she ran a salon until in 2015 when another bout of xenophobic attacks started. Her salon was burnt down and she lost everything and was forced to turn to prostitution to make a living.
“I made enough to take care of my children and moved to Pretoria where I found a man I thought would take care of me. I lived with him until 2022 when he suddenly told me he had a wife and kicked me out while I was pregnant,” said Lukombo.
She and other asylum seekers who had fled from different parts of SA following xenophobic attacks settled outside the UNHCR offices, demanding expatriation to other countries. The department of home affairs and the UNHCR told them some years ago that their demand was unrealistic.
“Resettlement to a third country is a very limited option for refugees worldwide, subject to quotas offered by receiving countries. It is also not offered on a group basis. UNHCR is not in a position to arrange transfers of people to other countries in the region. This would require refugees to obtain visas on an individual basis from the country they wish to travel to,” said Tendani Sibuyi from the UNHCR.
He said all possible efforts have been made to reintegrate the families in SA into the communities where they used to reside, but they claim it's unsafe to go back.
“The UNHCR also offered them the possibility of voluntary repatriation based on a free and informed choice, in those cases where it is safe for them to return home. Unfortunately, they have refused this option as well.
"We do not wish to see refugees, particularly the children, living in unsanitary conditions, which is why we are appealing to refugees to either reintegrate into communities or once in their communities, to take up the offer of voluntary repatriation if they are interested in this solution,” said Sibuyi.
There are over 154,000 refugees and asylum seekers in SA.
Ten months have passed since Lukombo has been living on the farm school and secluded from civilisation. When Sowetan first visited the farm last year, the school housed seven families of more than 70 people. Last week, they were four families as the rest sought work and settled in other areas.
The remaining families have since started a vegetable garden with tomatoes, pumpkin, squash, spinach, chilli and sunflowers. Their living conditions have not changed much.
Another refugee, Tarayi Tuliya, 44, also from the DRC, came to SA in 2005 and also resided in Durban.
Tuliya had three sons, her eldest was in matric in 2015, just about to write exams when the xenophobic attacks began.
“I was working as a security guard and when the attacks happened in 2008 my employer had to let me go. Then everything calmed down and then the xenophobic attacks happened again in 2015, at that time I was pregnant with my fourth child, and the department of home affairs gave me a “leave notice” telling me to go back to my country and two weeks later, my child died in my womb. My other son was kicked out of school and everything just fell apart. I thought if we went to the UN offices they would help us but no-one has,” said Tuliya.
Tuliya said when the court order eviction was issued in April last year she was arrested, separated from her family and taken to Lindela.
“I was let out two weeks later and the Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) brought me here but they only ever came once and after that, they disappeared. I don’t care what happens to me any more. My eldest is now 27, and he doesn’t have a future. I want the UN to help us, to help the boys, if they can just take my boys and give them chance in life I would be happy,” said Tuliya.
Sophie Williams from Mountains and Valleys Ministries is the last hope for the community there. She has been helping the families with food and clothing since they moved into the school.
“There were many hands in this community, helping out and providing where they could but after some time, they started withdrawing and eventually everyone stopped coming. The LHR once said to me that there are over 75,000 migrants that they are looking after and could not focus all their energy on this one group, that there were people who needed them more,” said Williams.
Williams said she struggles to come up with the funds to help them.
“They often cry that they need meat and more supplies but I can only provide fish because it’s cheaper and those are the donations I usually get. It’s very difficult to meet their needs but everything I can get I provide,” said Williams.
LHR did not respond to questions sent to them last week.
