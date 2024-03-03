Thousands of learners from various schools in Gauteng danced and exhibited their talents at the second annual Schools of Specialisation (SoS) Festival.
The event was held at the John Oor Engineering School of Specialisation in Milpark, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
According to MEC for education Matome Chiloane, the aim of the festival was to bring learners together in one space, not only to celebrate their different knowledge and skills but also to showcase their talents to potential sponsors.
"The purpose of the GDE SoS Festival is to bring all the Schools of Specialisation together to celebrate the knowledge and skills of our learners. Learners have been displaying their unique talents and innovations in each discipline.
"The aim is to attract industry partners who are willing to partner with Schools of Specialisation. Industry partners are encouraged to provide long-term support such as job shadowing, bursaries, industry experiences and post-career parting for our learners; ultimately, these learners will feed back into the economy of South Africa," he added.
Gauteng schools of specialisation show their innovative side at festival
Water-operated generator, electric car showcased
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo
The learners took part in various activities including dancing, sports and media, while others showcased engineering crafts and technology.
SoS goes beyond the standard curriculum for ordinary public schools, enabling learners to specialise in Maths, Science & ICT; Engineering; Commerce & Entrepreneurship; Sport; and Performing & Creative Arts.
Chiloane said the SOS Festival also provides learners with a platform to share their ideas and concepts, essentially perpetuating the work done by the GDE and its partners in establishing these schools.
Through these schools, the intention is to equip learners with technical and leadership skills, good citizenship and entrepreneurship, and a range of soft skills such as interpersonal relations, among others, said Chiloane.
The programme is concerned with post-matric career pathing for learners, and with the resources, facilities and support required to prepare learners for work and for life after school.
Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation focused on media and communication, with the learners broadcasting live from the festival.
Meanwhile, the international award-winning Soshanguve Automotive School of Specialisation displayed their latest and greatest creation – an electric car powered by two lithium-ion phosphate batteries with 48 volts each that drive a range of 70–80 km at a minimum speed of 114 km/h and a maximum speed of 342 km/h.
Edward Phatudi Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation showcased a generator that operates on water.
