×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | UJ offering counselling after student killed in crossfire in Braamfontein

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX - 01 March 2024 - 12:20

A drive-by shooting in bustling Bertha and Jorissen streets in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday caused chaos.

Two men died in their vehicle while a University of Johannesburg (UJ) student was found dead in a bus at the intersection after being shot in the crossfire while returning to his residence after classes.

“It is with profound sadness that UJ has learnt of the death of a student, who was caught in the crossfire during a shooting incident in Braamfontein,” the university said.

“Another student is recovering in hospital. The deceased, an 18-year-old male, was a second-year student. Our thoughts are with the families of the affected students.”

The university said it is providing counselling to students who were on the bus at the time of the shooting.

The location of the three dead men in Braamfontein after a drive-by shooting.
The location of the three dead men in Braamfontein after a drive-by shooting.
Image: TimesLIVE Video

“It is reported that ... unknown suspects shot two men in a parked vehicle and during the shooting a university bus was caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot,” said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.  

“The men in the vehicle and one student were declared dead while the other student was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

TimesLIVE

Teen killed in Braam drive-by shooting was second-year student at UJ

The University of Johannesburg has confirmed that it was their students who were injured and killed in a shooting that occurred in Braamfontein on ...
News
19 hours ago

UJ concerned after health department alert about STI surge in areas inhabited by students

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has expressed concern over the increase in STI infections in Gauteng due to risky sexual behaviour, while experts ...
News
1 week ago

Ex-UJ board chair fingered in fraud

Former University of Johannesburg board chairperson Roy Marcus has been implicated in a R14m fraud case.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court