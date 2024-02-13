×

South Africa

LISTEN | Malatji tells private sector to scrap experience from entry-level jobs

13 February 2024 - 15:00
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANCYL president Collen Malatji addressed parliament on Tuesday as political parties gathered to debate last week’s state of the nation address. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji says the private sector should remove work experience as a requirement for entry-level jobs to address the high unemployment rate.

Listen to Malatji:

In September last year, the government said previous work experience would no longer be a requirement for entry-level government jobs and it has since advertised junior-level vacancies that require no previous work exposure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly called on companies to get rid of work experience as a must for young people applying for entry-level positions at their firms.

Malatji was speaking in parliament on Tuesday as political parties gathered to debate last week’s state of the nation address by Ramaphosa. He focused on unemployment and programmes for youth development and called on the private sector to follow the president’s instruction to scrap work experience.

Unemployment figures, excluding those who gave up job-hunting, indicate at least 31.9% of citizens are jobless.

