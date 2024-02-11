Hugo Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest

The achievement follows Broos winning the 2017 Nations Cup with a young Cameroon.

Broos has been linked to the vacant jobs of Tunisia, who Bafana drew against in the group stage, and Algeria.

Speaking after the bronze medal win, Broos, who has almost two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract (until June 2026) with the South African Football Association, said is happy in his job and the only way he will leave is if he is fired.

“It is normal when you have good results in a tournament that there is interest from other teams; or for players its is clubs and for a national coach it is other countries,” he said.

“I had also that experience when I won this tournament with Cameroon but most of the time it is all rumours. People will always say something to link you with other countries after a good tournament but I can tell you today there is really nothing.

“You told me there are some people who are coming to me with this and that but if Hugo Broos is going to leave South Africa, then it will be because Safa decides that I must leave and that’s all.

“I am happy with my job, I am happy with the team we have built, I am not always happy with the media but it is OK and we will see what happens. From now on, I hope people will be support this team.”

While there is a feel-good factor about South Africa’s third place at Afcon, Broos warned there is much work to be done as job continues with the World Cup qualifiers resuming with a clash against Nigeria, who beat Bafana on penalties in the Nations Cup semifinals, in June.