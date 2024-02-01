×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

MUT postpones registration because of Durban water woes

By TIMESLIVE - 01 February 2024 - 12:48
Mangosuthu University of Technology has postponed registration for returning and first time students. File photo.
Mangosuthu University of Technology has postponed registration for returning and first time students. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Durban's Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has postponed registration because of water problems affecting various suburbs in the metro. 

MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said management held an emergency meeting on Monday after water shortages posed a health and safety risk to staff and students during registration.

They resolved to:

  • postpone the registration of returning students until Monday;
  • register only first-time-entering-students (FTENs) from Wednesday until Sunday; and
  • move registration online, but noting students who cannot register online will be assisted.

Hlophe said some staff members will remain on campus to assist FTENs needing support.

The university is procuring mobile toilets and bottled water for the staff on campus.

Management said the academic calendar will be adjusted accordingly.

TimesLIVE

ANTHONY TURTON | SA water sector faltering while Australia thrives

SA and Australia, countries with historical ties to the British Empire, face significant water management challenges. Despite common legal and ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

Municipality, not water board, to blame for eThekwini dry taps, says DA

The DA says the uMngeni-uThukela Water board is not to blame for the eThekwini water crisis because it's the municipality that is failing residents ...
News
1 day ago

Phoenix water protest marred by clashes with police

A Durban community organisation holds that aggressive police action led to clashes between public order policing and disgruntled Phoenix residents ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge