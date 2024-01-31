×

South Africa

WATCH | Naledi Pandor briefs media on international issues

By TimesLIVE - 31 January 2024 - 18:30

Courtesy of SABC

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is on Wednesday briefing the media on international issues.

Among the points of discussion will be the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict.

The ICJ ruled last Friday that Israel should do all it can to prevent genocide, including to stop harming and killing Palestinians. 

