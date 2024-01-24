WATCH | Accused told police Kelly was the mastermind - Gininda
Two murder accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial previously implicated singer Kelly Khumalo as the person who ordered her boyfriend’s killing, the Pretoria high court heard.
Reading his affidavit, lead investigator Bongani Gininda said in their confessions under oath, that accused number one Muzi Sibiya and alleged accomplice Bongani Ntanzi had implicated Khumalo as the person who ordered the hit.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014. Also present at the time of the murder were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the singer's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The court has adjourned for the day and proceedings are expected to resume on Thursday.
14:05 - Court resumes
12:55 - Court Adjourns for lunch
12: 40 - Adv. Mngomezulu accuses Gininda of being a person of interest in the case
Mngomezulu accuses Gininda of being a person of interest in this matter. Gininda denies this and says he's not.
Judge: A person of interest is a suspect.
Mngomezulu: Yes let me withdraw that with my poor English.
12:05 - Gininda says accused number two will face more cases apart from the murder charge
When asked by Mngomezulu whether the murder trial was the only case that Ntanzi is currently facing, Gininda said yes but revealed that more cases against Ntanzi would be brought to court.
Mngomezulu then probed about the alleged confession of accused 1 and 2. Gininda says he never discussed the merits of the case with Colonel Mbotho when he asked him to take down the confession.
"I doubt you didn't disclose the merits of the case with Mbotho. Was Mbotho the right person to take down the confession of accused number two?" Mngomezulu asked.
"A Colonel is a Commissioned officer and is allowed to take confessions," Gininda said.
Mngomezulu then said Mbotho was not supposed to take the confession, it was supposed to be done by an independent person.
"Mbotho is a Commissioned officer and can take the confession," Gininda responded.
Mngomezulu disagreed.
11:50 - Court proceedings resume
11:10 - Judge Mokgaothleng grants Adv. Mngomezulu a short adjournment
After raising his concerns regarding Gininda's testimony about Gininda denying knowledge about Ntanzi's case that relates to drugs, he requested for a short adjournment to go through the record.
10:25 - Court proceedings begin after a delay
The proceedings which were supposed to begin at 10:00 were delayed due to accused number two. Bomgani Ntanzi arriving late. Judge Mokgoathleng raised concerns over puntuality.
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu will continue to cross examine Brig. Gininda.