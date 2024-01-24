WATCH | Accused told police Kelly was the mastermind - Gininda

Two murder accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial previously implicated singer Kelly Khumalo as the person who ordered her boyfriend’s killing, the Pretoria high court heard.

Reading his affidavit, lead investigator Bongani Gininda said in their confessions under oath, that accused number one Muzi Sibiya and alleged accomplice Bongani Ntanzi had implicated Khumalo as the person who ordered the hit.

Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014. Also present at the time of the murder were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the singer's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.

The court has adjourned for the day and proceedings are expected to resume on Thursday.