Load-shedding dropped to stage 2 until Wednesday afternoon

Load-shedding has been downgraded to stage 2 until Wednesday afternoon, thanks to an improvement in generation capacity.
“Eskom power station general managers and their teams' efforts in returning units to service over the past weekend resulted in the improvement in generation capacity,” Eskom said on Monday.
“This, combined with the slightly lower than expected electricity demand, allowed load-shedding to be suspended at 9.35pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.
“The sustained improvement in generation capacity and the expected lower demand also necessitated the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding at 12pm on Monday until 4pm on Wednesday.”
Unplanned outages are at 13,449MW while planned maintenance is at 8,383MW, the utility said.
“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand for Monday is 25,507MW.”
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF
