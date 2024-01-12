×

WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of ICJ public hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter

By TimesLIVE - 12 January 2024 - 11:02

Lawyers representing Israel at the International Court of Justice will on Friday table their arguments in a case brought by South Africa in which Israel is accused of committing crimes against humanity on Palestinian people.

The matter is being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

The two-day public hearings started on Thursday with South Africa arguing  Israel had a genocidal intent against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza. That is evident from the way in which this military attack is being conducted,” said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the high court of South Africa.

“It is rooted in the belief the enemy is not just Hamas, but is embedded in the fabric of Palestinian life in Gaza.” 

South Africa is demanding an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel to counter genocide accusations at World Court

The court is expected to rule on possible emergency measures later this month, but will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations - those ...
‘Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting against genocide’: Netanyahu condemns ICJ case

Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned South Africa's genocide case against Israel in Gaza as "hypocrisy and lies", as some Gazans returned to ...
SA hailed for taking up the cudgels for Palestinians

Experts have hailed SA’s showing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Netherlands, where its legal deployment stood firm and presented the ...
SA tells ICJ in The Hague,‘genocide can never be justified’

“Genocide can never be justified – in any circumstances,” said Vaughan Lowe KC at the International Court of Justice on Thursday, on behalf of SA in ...
IN FULL | Statement by Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice

The full, unedited statement by minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice.
