South Africa

Three children die after being trapped in hot car in Bolebedu

By TIMESLIVE - 12 January 2024 - 09:00
Three children have died after playing in a hot car parked in a yard in Bolebedu.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Three children died after they found themselves trapped in a vehicle in the heat in Bolebedu, Tzaneen, this week, said Limpopo police. 

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the children are siblings while the third child was a neighbour. 

The police said the siblings — a three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister — left their home to play with their two-year-old neighbour. 

“While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

“They were later discovered unconscious by a relative who alerted the elders. The three children were taken to the local clinic. Two were declared dead on arrival while the third — the three-year-old boy was transferred to Kgapane hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and [on Thursday] pronounced dead,” Ledwaba said. 

Police have opened inquest dockets and are investigating the deaths. 

Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, called on parents to be vigilant to prevent such incidents from happening.

TimesLIVE

