Three children died after they found themselves trapped in a vehicle in the heat in Bolebedu, Tzaneen, this week, said Limpopo police.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the children are siblings while the third child was a neighbour.
The police said the siblings — a three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister — left their home to play with their two-year-old neighbour.
“While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“They were later discovered unconscious by a relative who alerted the elders. The three children were taken to the local clinic. Two were declared dead on arrival while the third — the three-year-old boy was transferred to Kgapane hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and [on Thursday] pronounced dead,” Ledwaba said.
Police have opened inquest dockets and are investigating the deaths.
Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, called on parents to be vigilant to prevent such incidents from happening.
Three children die after being trapped in hot car in Bolebedu
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
