WATCH LIVE | ICJ hearing into SA's genocide claims against Israel

By Staff Reporter - 11 January 2024 - 11:01

The two-day public hearings in South Africa's genocide case against Israel are underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague on Thursday. 

SA filed a lawsuit in December, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention in its war on Gaza that has left more than 23,000 Palestinians dead.

The ICJ will hear oral arguments relating to SA's request for the court to institute provisional measures to “protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention.”

Israel is expected to make its first formal response before the court, on Friday.

South Africa's delegation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague
South Africa's delegation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague
Image: Supplied

