Gauteng rescue teams on high alert before expected inclement weather
Level two severe thunderstorms likely
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) has warned residents that level two severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning, are expected over Gauteng.
Emergency services’ William Ntladi said firefighters and rescue teams were on high alert following the heavy downpours expected around the city and province
“Teams are closely watching flood-prone areas around the city. Low-lying bridges, informal and formal settlements next to the water streams, and subway bridges might be negatively affected. Residents and everyone around are alerted to remain vigilant,” Ntladi said.
Speaking to Sowetan, the City of Joburg's EMS said areas, which are prone to flooding incidents included Alexandra, Diepsloot, Fourways, Soweto, Orange Farm, Roodepoort, and the CBD. Disaster management monitoring teams have been dispatched in all seven regions to monitor the situation to assist and facilitate relief to residents who might be affected by wet weather conditions overnight.
Spokesperson for EMS Robert Mulaudzi warned those who practiced rituals in rivers not to do so during this time.
“We are pleading with our residents who normally practice baptism and cleansing rituals to stay away from river streams now that the water levels are much higher and the current of the water is much stronger. They should stay away to avoid incidents where residents are washed away while conducting cleansing and baptism rituals,” he said.
Other safety precautions residents can take are to avoid low-lying bridges and roads, avoid crossing flooded roads and swollen streams, keep a good following distance when driving due to poor visibility and be alert of falling trees and debris.
For life-threatening emergencies, residents are urged to call the EMS on 011-375-5911 or DEMS on 011-458-0911.
