WATCH LIVE | Funeral of renowned photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane

The funeral service for the late Dr Peter Magubane is underway at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg.

Magubane, who passed away in Johannesburg on January 1, was afforded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

The renowned photojournalist and freedom fighter garnered international praise for his pictures which captured the atrocities inflicted by the South African apartheid government.

