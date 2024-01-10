×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral of renowned photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane

By Staff Reporter - 10 January 2024 - 09:00

Courtesy of SABC News

The funeral service for the late Dr Peter Magubane is underway at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg.

Magubane, who passed away in Johannesburg on January 1, was afforded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

The renowned photojournalist and freedom fighter garnered international praise for his pictures which captured the atrocities inflicted by the South African apartheid government. 

SowetanLIVE

Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns death of Peter Magubane

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will always value Peter Magubane’s body of work which carried great historical and artistic significance.
News
1 week ago

MATHATHA TSEDU | Peter Magubane was a South African freedom fighter who found his space in the wheel of struggle

Bra Peter Magubane is gone. With that passing, a chapter of revolutionary media players who were guerrillas with cameras, notebooks and pens is ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Peter Magubane, photographer who documented apartheid, dies aged 91

Peter Magubane, the renowned artist-photographer who shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid, died ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin